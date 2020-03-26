NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NiSource were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 72,859 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 2,235,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,623. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.