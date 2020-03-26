NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 341,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

