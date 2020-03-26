Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $106,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 96,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.29.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $12.94 on Thursday, reaching $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

