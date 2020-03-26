NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NMI by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in NMI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NMI by 49.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.