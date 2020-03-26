NOIA Network Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $24,658.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.04843703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003452 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

