Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NSF traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 789,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.06 ($0.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

