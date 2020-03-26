Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

NSF opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. Non-Standard Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.06 ($0.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.72.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.