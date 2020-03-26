Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 133.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.86. 487,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -36.98. Norbord has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.