Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,977.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,509. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.