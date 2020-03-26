Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 236,699 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.47% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,237,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NSC traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 981,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.