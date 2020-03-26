Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.46 ($43.56).

Shares of Norma Group stock traded down €1.17 ($1.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.31 ($17.80). 173,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 1-year high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.57.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

