Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €19.00 by Nord/LB

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.23 ($42.13).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.64 ($18.19). The stock had a trading volume of 248,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 1 year high of €47.36 ($55.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.94 and its 200-day moving average is €33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

