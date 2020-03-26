Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

