Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

