Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 894.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 228,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

