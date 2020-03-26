Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.