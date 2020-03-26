Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 225.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $288.36 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

