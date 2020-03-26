NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NorthWestern worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.34 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

