NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Cut to $56.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE NWE traded up $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 147,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

