Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,246 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $24,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,428. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $895.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.