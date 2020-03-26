NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $4,926.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.