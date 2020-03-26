Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

