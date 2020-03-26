Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $994,043.06 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.