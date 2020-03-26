Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Nutrien worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 113,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.