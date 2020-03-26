Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 108.1% in March

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

NAZ stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 19,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,929. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.