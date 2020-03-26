Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 27th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 63,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,181. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

