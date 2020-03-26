Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Down 90.1% in March

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 27th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3,687.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

NEV stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 141,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,862. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

