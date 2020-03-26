Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 27th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 93,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 830,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

