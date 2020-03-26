Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NMT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

