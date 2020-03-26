Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 194.9% in March

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the February 27th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 170,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,249. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 471,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

