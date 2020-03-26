Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NJV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

