Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 472.0% from the February 27th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 793,689 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 130,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NRK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 296,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

