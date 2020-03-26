Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 711.1% from the February 27th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 54,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,723,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 522,250 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

