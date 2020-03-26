Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 1,280.7% in March

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a growth of 1,280.7% from the February 27th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,484 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,268. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

