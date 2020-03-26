Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 27th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JRS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.