Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 663.7% in March

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 663.7% from the February 27th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NSL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.