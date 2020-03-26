Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 27th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 803,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 192,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 407,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.