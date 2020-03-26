NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $245.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

