NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,356,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $245.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

