NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.9% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $79,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 4,068,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,866. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

