Nxt (NXT) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013293 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005428 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

