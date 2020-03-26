O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $15.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $12.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $67.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OIIM shares. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.