Observer (OBSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $840,550.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $840,550.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02608189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00186088 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.