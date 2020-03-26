Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,573. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

