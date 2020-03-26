Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $15.60 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $6,192.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $15.60 or 0.00230895 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050239 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.