ODEM (ODE) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, ODEM has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $8.67 million and $274,763.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

