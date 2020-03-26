ODUWA (OWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $54,016.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $238,571.65 and approximately $54,016.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082011 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.94 or 1.00279184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

