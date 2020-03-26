Odyssey Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $183,422.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, LBank, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

