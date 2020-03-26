OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $28.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:OGE traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 168,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

