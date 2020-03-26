Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

